melancholizing

by Ştefan Bolea
I live inside an iron maiden
I’m just a rat beneath my mask
squirming in the basement
slimy and vile
wear the crown
until I remove my eyes with mirror pieces
until an army of devils surrounds and captures me
until hell burns down and becomes inhabitable
until the apple swallows the snake
until the moonlight sonata becomes pregnant with the fetus of the darkest sun
