melancholizing

 

by Ştefan Bolea

I live inside an iron maiden

I’m just a rat beneath my mask

squirming in the basement

slimy and vile

 

wear the crown

until I remove my eyes with mirror pieces

until an army of devils surrounds and captures me

until hell burns down and becomes inhabitable

until the apple swallows the snake

until the moonlight sonata becomes pregnant with the fetus of the darkest sun

