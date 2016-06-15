A Question Of Innocence (Answers In Gray)

by Oliviu Crâznic

Coming with the resurrection,

Casting spells won`t hide the sins;

I`m still seeing, in my nightmare,

How you’ve cut your bleeding wings.

Freezing faeries dancing naked,

God is covering his face;

Crows are here for the dinner,

Kindness dies, and so dies grace.

Soul of shadows – cold eyes meeting,

Kill the sparrow!…, kill the dove!…

Can’t you hear God is weeping?

Friendship dies, and so dies love.

Never had I asked this question, never wanted I to know;

Drinking blood instead of honey, you feel high – but you’re below.

Down this road no angel sightings, night descends upon your ways;

Late it is, and I am leaving – for I’ve got answers in gray.