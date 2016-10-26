de profundis

by/de Ştefan Bolea

I am the man who lives beyond the mirror

in a kingdom with no equals, in a hell deprived of demons

in a castle with no servants, in a desert with no monks, in a garden without snakes

in the basement, in a cage

always burning, always screaming

but you won’t see me

you only see yourself

tear up your straight jacket, jesus, and crush the mirror with your eyelids

sunt omul ce locuiește dincolo de oglindă

într-un regat fără egali, într-un iad fără draci

într-un castel fără servitori, un deșert fără pustnici, o grădină fără șerpi

în pivniță, în cușcă

ard și țip

dar nu mă vezi

te vezi numai pe tine

rupe-ți cămașa de forță, isuse și sparge oglinda cu pleoapele