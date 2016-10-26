de profundis

by/de Ştefan Bolea
I am the man who lives beyond the mirror
in a kingdom with no equals, in a hell deprived of demons
in a castle with no servants, in a desert with no monks, in a garden without snakes
in the basement, in a cage
always burning, always screaming
but you won’t see me
you only see yourself
tear up your straight jacket, jesus, and crush the mirror with your eyelids
sunt omul ce locuiește dincolo de oglindă
într-un regat fără egali, într-un iad fără draci
într-un castel fără servitori, un deșert fără pustnici, o grădină fără șerpi
în pivniță, în cușcă
ard și țip
dar nu mă vezi
te vezi numai pe tine
rupe-ți cămașa de forță, isuse și sparge oglinda cu pleoapele
