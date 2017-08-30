poems by Robert Beveridge

Awaken in Darkness
Sunday morning. We
had gone to sleep in the promise
we’d awaken in two hours,
spend the early darkness
immersing one another in the untold
pleasures of hotel-room bed
mornings. My eyes open,
and you are there, your face
relaxed in sleep, small smile
arising from your dream. You wake
at my touch. We are sore, but eager:
hours stretch before us, languid,
pregnant with the promise of sweat,
exertion, delicious heights
of dizzy lust. Only after our first
kiss do we check the clock;
the pulled shade lied. Instead
of two hours, we’ve slept six,
and the day prods us to begin
it, get up, shower.
Not yet;
we have stolen this morning
together, as we must sometimes;
we can push the day, its insistence,
back a while. Come here, my darling,
let’s pretend it’s four AM.
The Diver
The homeless population
decreases as pot roast
and maggot-ridden roadkill
decay in landfills.
Like raccoons, the homeless
always wash their food
before consumption
even if it’s only
in the muck-strewn Delaware
Tea
the world’s bitter dregs
mingled with a few sharp leaves
dribble from the teacup
of the universe
crumbs fall
drops on the table of god
like all cracked cups
it must be discarded
a new one used
when company
comes to dinner
after fevered love
the recent combatants
desire a pot
of liquid calmness
as as woman pours
from kettle into pot
one lone drop spills
onto the table
