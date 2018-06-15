poems by Robert Beveridge

Antigone
She sleeps
the sleep of the content
wrapped in a lover’s embrace
while I blind and cold
can do nothing
but state the scene
my frail hands
wrapped around this birchwood cane
ache to touch the youth
the almost febrile glow
they have forgotten
The Last Thing She Ever Said
The roses once were white.
Toll of accelerated decay
has flecked them with the red
of her dress. At the end,
I was surprised at how simple
it all was: the buffet
contained the proper implements,
open bar did all
the motivation work.
The groom was hardest. By then,
some shock was gone, the ushers
had started to move again. She,
though, was simple,
passive, as though
the blade were going through
the top tier of the cake.
Her veil, still pristine,
now goes better with the flowers.
Liquor
sweet taste sucks
breath from throat
liquid from lust
warmth of its lone caress
flames my stomach
to flurries of desire
the darkened magic
of wheat-boiled grain
alcohol burns
smooth in my body
Tarot
you have asked me again
how to construct a tarot deck
and so I’ll tell you
get some paint acrylic of course
(it mixes better)
and thin places, ceramic
seventy-eight
extras for mistakes
if you feel such a need
find a palette
that will not soak up
the emollients
you will add to the paint
the back of your lover
usually works best
open your wrist
and pour that blood
into your paint
(it mutes the colors
underlines their power)
or if you can
take a long needle
and pierce your heart
the gods of tarot
like this blood best
draw on your knowledge
of daily ritual
nothing magical
about this tarot
your love and money
your sickness and health
your future and past
your life like mine
like everyone else’s
the magic
is in your blood
Yet Another Love Poem
It’s tea break. Half-empty
bleachers glint reflections
into everything from bone china
to styrofoam. The pitch clatters
with tea services, batters
and bowlers argue the merits
of Darjeeling; Earl Grey
is reserved for the Ashes.
The day mellows into sunset.
Players take their positions,
ball spins, bat cracks,
The game is on again.