by Paweł Markiewicz

A poem from my drawerling,

to wit red notebook 1998

what is a nothingness?

solely an adumbration of

the voidness – forsakenness

an accustomary expression

an extinct volcano

– ad invinitum

the little animal

ki lled by the children

haply a starlet

– the dead

a ground of the bosomlet

from stone

or mayhap

the leaflet

fallen downward

the whole picture

only without you?

May, 1998