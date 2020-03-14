poems by Changming Yuan

No Art without Startle: 35 Word Idioms

No belief without a lie

No business without sin

No character without an act

No coffee without a fee

No courage without rage



No culture without a cult

No entrance without a trance

No epicenter without an epic

No Europe without a rope

No freedom without a reed

No friendship without an end

No fundamentalism without mental fun

No heritage without a tag

No glove without love

No ghost without a host

No groom without a room

No infancy without fancy

No life without if

No malady without a lady

No manifestation without man

No mason without a son

No millionaire without a lion

No nirvana without a van

No passage without a sage

No pharmacy without harm

No plant without a plan

No prevention without an event

No product without a duct

No recovery without something over

No restaurant without rest or rant

No sight without a sigh

No slaughter without laughter

No spring without a ring

No think without ink

No truth without a rut

Musings over Metamorphosis

Of course, I would paint my skin

Into a colorless color, & I would dye my hair

Wear two blue contacts, & I would even

Go for plastic surgery, but if I really do

I assure you, I will not remove my native village

Accent while speaking this foreign tongue (I began

To imitate like a frog at age nineteen); nor will I

Completely internalize the English syntax &

Aristotelian logic. No, I assure you that I’ll not give up

Watching movies or TV series, reading books

Listening to songs, each in Chinese though I hate them

For being too low & vulgar. I was born to eat dumplings

Doufu, & thus fated to always prefer to speak Mandarin

Though I write in English. I assure you that even if I am

Newly baptized in the currents of science, democracy &

Human rights, I will keep in line with my father’s

Haplogroup just as my sons do. No matter how

We identify ourselves or are identified by others, this is

What I assure you: I will never convert my proto selfhood

Into white Dataism, no, not

In the yellowish muscle of my heart