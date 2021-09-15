The postekphrastic poem – The elevenie

by Paweł Markiewicz

Postekphrasis – according to Mr. Markiewicz

is a finding of a picture based on written text (at

Ekphrasis before the writing of poem).

The four-elvenie – consists of four stanzas.

About dryads

rainy

homely weather

the terpsichorean dryads

bibbing the silken resin

solitariness

dryad

none prophesy

ash altar – mine

blackbird’s song at afflatus

summoner

banquetry

charmed foliage

an enshrine – pines

possess the meekest dainties!

Reliquaries

delights

dine – victual

mojo on mulberry

having the blatant necklace

delightsomeness

Difficult archaic words:

bibbing – drinking

banquetry – feast

victual – eat

Picture:

or due to: dear auntie Barbara