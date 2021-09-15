The postekphrastic poem – The elevenie

by Paweł Markiewicz
Postekphrasis – according to Mr. Markiewicz
is a finding of a picture based on written text (at
Ekphrasis before the writing of poem).
The four-elvenie – consists of four stanzas.
About dryads
rainy
homely weather
the terpsichorean dryads
bibbing the silken resin
solitariness
dryad
none prophesy
ash altar – mine
blackbird’s song at afflatus
summoner
banquetry
charmed foliage
an enshrine – pines
possess the meekest dainties!
Reliquaries
delights
dine – victual
mojo on mulberry
having the blatant necklace
delightsomeness
Difficult archaic words:
bibbing – drinking
banquetry – feast
victual – eat
Picture:
or due to: dear auntie Barbara