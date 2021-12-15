poem by Sharafadeen Muhsinah

The idiosyncratic
We are humans whom People think of us as being aberrant
We behave in a way that is eccentric to their own way
Does that mean we are abnormal?
Some of us write from opposite direction, which differs from the way they write
Some of us think critically beyond the world’s imagination
Bittersweet days come, in which that our different thinking might be appreciated or reprehended.
Some of us are created to be hyperkinetic when the dusk arrives
While we maybe inactive during the day
Does that make us anomalous?
Pelting us with any objects they have near them is what our parents do
Thinking that will change those idiosyncrasies in us
Parents,Guardians, classmates, friends and family
Make us feel believe in ourselves that we can make it in this life
For that every human comes to this life for a significant purpose
Irrespective of idiosyncrasies or abnormalities.
My name is sharafdeen Muhsinah Wuraola
I hail from Nigeria and I am a seventeen years old girl.