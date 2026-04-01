poem by John Grey

A Pessimist’s Summer

The trees are fully-formed,

roots below,

green above,

and with just enough trunk

to keep them separated.

To those in their shade,

this is how it always is.

But I see the downside.

To me, summer is only fooling itself.

Fall is where the truth lies.

That’s when the dying begins,

the shedding, denuding,

until every oak and elm

stands naked

just as the bitter wind picks up

and winter falls from the sky.

I’ve learned not to enjoy transience.

Everything that could end

is over already.