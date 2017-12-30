Fragments from the Hattusa Archive

by Bob Carlton

Indictment of Madduwatta, early 14th c. B.C.

Attarissiya, ruler of Ahhiya, chased you, Madduwatta, out of your land…

harassed you…

kept chasing you…

the father of My Majesty saved you from death.

Later, Attarissiya, ruler of Ahhiya, came plotting to kill you…

The father of My Majesty sent Kisnapili…

in battle against Attarssiya…

100 chariots and [x] thousand infantry of Attairssiya drew up for battle…

One officer of Attarssiya was killed, and one of ours, Zidanza, was killed…

Madduwatta said: “When Attarissiya and the ruler of Piggaya raided Alisiya, I raided it too…

His Majesty never told me: ‘Alisiya is mine.’…

Attarissiya and the ruler of Piggaya are independent of My Majesty, while you, Madduwatta, are his servant–why have you joined them?

Ten-Year Annals of Mursili II, King of Hatti, late 14th c. B.C.

When spring came, because Uhha-ziti had supported the king of Ahhiyawa…

I, My Majesty…

sent Gulla and Mala-ziti, infantry and chariots, and they attacked the land of Milliwanda. They captured it.

Letter from Manapa-Tarhunta of the Seha River Land to Muwattalli II, King of Hatti, early 13th c. B.C.

Kassu brought the troops of Hatti here. When they went back to attack Wilusa, I was ill.

When Piyamaradu humbled me, he put Atpa over me. Then he attacked Lazpa.

Treaty between Muwattalli II, King of Hatti, and Alaksandu of Wilusa, early 13th c. B.C.

When the land of Arzawa began war once more and my grandfather Suppiluliuma attacked the land of Arzawa, Kukkuni, King of Wilusa, was at peace with him.

And as I, My Majesty, protected you Alaksandu, with good will on account of the word of your father, and came to your aid and killed your enemy, in the future my sons and grandsons will protect your descendents for you…

I will not abandon you, just as I have not abandoned you now.

…all the gods of the land of Wilusa: Storm-god of the Army…

Appaliuna, male deities, female deities, mountains, rivers, and springs, the underground watercourse of Wilusa. I, My Majesty, Great King, Beloved of the Storm-god of Lightning, have summoned them to assembly in witness.

Letter from Hattusili III, King of Hatti, to the King of Ahhiyawa, mid 13th c. B.C.

I wrote to Piyamaradu in Milliwanda: “Come here to me!”

…Piyamaradu keeps attacking my territory.

…your brother, Tawagalawa….crossed over to Milliwanda…

And have I not offered…Piyamaradu a pledge of safe conduct?

My Brother, write to him:…

“The king of Hatti has persuaded me concerning the land of Wilusa over which we were hostile to one another, and we have made peace.”

And concerning the matter of Wilusa about which we were hostile–because we have made peace, what then?

And where will that bloodshed lead?

Letter from Tudhaliya IV, King of Hatti, to Tarkasnawa of Mira, late 13th c. B.C.

…when Piyamaradu…

Then they took for themselves another lord. But I did not recognize…

the evil one. Kulana-ziti kept possession of the wooden tablets I made for Walmu…

Examine them!…

Then turn Walmu over to me…

He shall be king of the land of Wilusa, as he was formerly.

As I, My Majesty, and you, my son, have established the borders of the land of Miliwata, you shall not withhold your goodwill.

Treaty between Tudhaliya IV, King of Hatti, and Shaushga-muwa, king of Amurru, late 13th c. B.C.

And the kings who are my equals in rank are the King of Egypt, the King of Babylonia, the King of Assyria, the King of Ahhiyawa.

Note: Several names in these texts may perhaps be more familiar to some readers in the form they are found in Homer.

Attarissiya=Atreus

Ahhiya, Ahhiyawa=the land of Homer’s Achaeans

Milliwanda, Miliwata=classical Miletus

Alaksandu=Alexandros

Wilusa=(W)Ilios

Lazpa=Lesbos

Appaliuna=Apollo

Tawagalawa=Eteocles