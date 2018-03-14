poems by T.S. Hidalgo

Insomnia

Saigon, shit:

it’s Saigon, it’s jet lag,

and I’m not a big Valium fan,

or of counting sheep

(or of reading Conrad),

and I don’t feel like loving myself

with just my hand

in the middle of the Apocalypse,

so I go down to buy at a lolitas store,

to the five and dime on the corner,

something new

something old,

something borrowed

and something blue,

so I chose Wo,

without any more name or love

or background or last name,

just Wo,

for, minutes later,

stars under the Sheraton’s rain

(electric delirious

spongy strong soft):

Vietnamese shower,

previous lack of pumping

and, after navigating the Leviathan together,

Sitting Bull I have finally died:

I go to the room

for my wallet,

I pay her

and I pour myself some verses of Johnie Walker

over the cubic solidity of the water:

God is all around.

Caballos en Mönchengladbach

Among telephone listenings, and hidden cameras,

on a terrace in Germany, and infiltrators:

as waiters, at noon and at three,

—and at nine o’clock and at six—,

a delivery man,

and customers of every creed:

two lesbians, a Bateman and a mystical marriage.

<<Wait for me to give you the order>>, in a racecourse,

and infiltrators:

white slave traffic in the next table.

I pretend to be betting,

among topics of conversation of poor quality:

these are concerns that you do not you take to a desert island.

And they serve us a couple of Martinis —the man at noon—,

and a couple of misfortunes —the television—,

and mixed messages: Interpol´s background noise.

<<Not yet!>>, —I ordered them—,

and floods in Australia and droughts,

and indebted states,

and the resurgence of the Fascists,

and <<Not yet!>>.

And while At last !, It was time !, they play the cards

—passports, lives: girls in exchange for euros— those of the next table,

the Stock Market is red or green,

earthquakes, typhoons, tsunamis,

and black men losing a war,

and I’m still working on this for the rest of the afternoon,

although disasters queuing to eliminate us,

all of these are coming to my <<Now!>>.

And while the world falls apart,

tell me what the hell I do

(forced voyeur)

on a day like this,

speaking of horses in Moenchengladbach.

La bella mató a la bestia

It’s June

horse races,

annual hat festival,

and a certain Tyson,

Mike,

got off the Metro at Ascot,

the Garden Terror,

(exhibited by Don King),

penguin suit

unforeign fashion,

strange firefly

on night white background

(and today ghost wandering

tattooed through my house),

and the truth, ma’am,

is that,

now inside the racetrack,

Tyson touched your arm,

and that,

at the same time as your iPod was going off,

and that before

the shouts under the tent,

and the consequent roar of the mass

and the Garden Terror

against 1,

against 100,

against 1,000,

against the rest,

against life,

and all of it before

my sheriff’s badge

-unproductive pedal-propelled Dodge-

and my last executioner’s fear

after firing into a black’s temple,

that is,

at the same time as his bubble world

and our crescendoing madness,

Skull Island,

I repeat, I saw it:

your son was also going off,

your iPhone was also going off:

Tyson just wanted to warn you.