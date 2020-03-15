Two dreamy mysteries of english linguistics

by Paweł Markiewicz
The epistemological rule according to Paweł Markiewicz
in relation to the English language
Claim: Words located on the same page (or on the adjacent page) of the English-Polish dictionary like to interact.
The relationships are as follows:
- Connecting
for example.
abysmal abyss
- Letter reduction: a b y s
- The so-called epistemological-linguistic rest
on the left side
phontic: smal = small
- Opposite:
abysmal abyss – small absolution
- Partial reduction of letter: s l
on the right side from >small absolution<
You can extract the word: abut
from the same page of the dictionary
as a rest
mal ab o u t ion
The second rest about from the adjacent side.
On the other hand: Abu (Dhabi).
Abut – Every space, also the sky is limited;
borders on something.
From these words: ional.
The paradise is indeed ional.
The second epistemological rule
according to Mr. Paweł Markiewicz
in relation to the epistemology
Rules for many dictionary pages are immeasurable, undiscovered, meek (propitious). They are waiting to be discovered.
I
like a ontological duck from a duckling
have become a philosopher from a valedictorian
like the dreamer (below).
Rule: words: dual – dyspnoea
There are words of
negative terms
reign
impurity-rubbish
for example
negative: duffer, dullard, dummy, dupe, dull, dwarf
reign: dub, duchess, duchy, duke, dungeon, duty, duteous
rubbish: dump, dung, dump truck, dust, dusty, dustbin, duster, dustman