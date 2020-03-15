Two dreamy mysteries of english linguistics

by Paweł Markiewicz

The epistemological rule according to Paweł Markiewicz

in relation to the English language

Claim: Words located on the same page (or on the adjacent page) of the English-Polish dictionary like to interact.

The relationships are as follows:

Connecting

for example.

abysmal abyss

Letter reduction: a b y s The so-called epistemological-linguistic rest

on the left side

phontic: smal = small Opposite:

abysmal abyss – small absolution

Partial reduction of letter: s l

on the right side from >small absolution<

You can extract the word: abut

from the same page of the dictionary

as a rest

mal ab o u t ion

The second rest about from the adjacent side.

On the other hand: Abu (Dhabi).

Abut – Every space, also the sky is limited;

borders on something.

From these words: ional.

The paradise is indeed ional.

The second epistemological rule

according to Mr. Paweł Markiewicz

in relation to the epistemology

Rules for many dictionary pages are immeasurable, undiscovered, meek (propitious). They are waiting to be discovered.

I

like a ontological duck from a duckling

have become a philosopher from a valedictorian

like the dreamer (below).

Rule: words: dual – dyspnoea

There are words of

negative terms

reign

impurity-rubbish

for example

negative: duffer, dullard, dummy, dupe, dull, dwarf

reign: dub, duchess, duchy, duke, dungeon, duty, duteous

rubbish: dump, dung, dump truck, dust, dusty, dustbin, duster, dustman