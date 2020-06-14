poems by Patrick Hurley

[Non-Euclidean Shapes]
picture tides and
crowded landscapes
of isolation
the flag of the desultory
conquerors has fallen
insects of chance and
empty space eat away
at the remaining fibers
the unnamed portion of the night
invites all manner of phenomena
discarded objects are mapping
a surface where no surface was before
moving across a stable crust
seeking airy corridors––
we gamble on another
elusive structure
[Positive-Negative Primate]
a fissured blackness is expanding
the fissures are delicate and
appear white against
the black background
they two will expand
grains of rice in a heap
the misgivings of
a comically named monarch
may be driving this farce
a boulevard of dead trees
is a deserted street at midnight
appropriated concepts
tick their half-lives
into repetitive digressions
uniformed primates troubleshoot
these myriad devices––
who devises alternatives?
[Blue Hubris]
this black fire
travels up the spine––
pain is a lush
tropical plant in bloom
some await the vectors
of colorless storms or
crawl across shifting
indigo surfaces
the tragedy of human ingenuity
reprogrammed the oscillations––
another worn out mechanism
from another era rusts harmlessly
[Memory Implant]
dubbed reflections disintegrate
into white particles––
now will peripheral
movement be prohibited
nylon banners burned
by a dying sun unravel
leaving behind a
substitute memory
implanted urges subvert
performance in another dimension
for all but short bursts though
some adepts work toward
a mastery that remains unspoken
synthetic quadrupeds are
draining the color away––
their rechargeable snarls
are meant to keep us
from kicking them
[Broken Monitor]
this vision underneath––
as a tree might be reflected
on the surface of a lake
lost or undiscovered
a misspelled goddess
wandering her densely
wooded fastness
amidst rolling hills
this is nature stuff
not pixels or raster
or even chemical creams
some bodies may only
be glimpsed for an instant
a static storm or
digital tempest
blows in––blinding
try not to see through
but watch the images
dancing across its surface