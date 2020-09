by Z. I. Sadeq

In the mist of emerald forests,

Upon banks of crimson creeks,

Beneath limbs of yellow tulipwood,

At the foot of smoky peaks,

A nomad king is standing there,

Above canoes that he once drug.

The war chief now commanding

Brave raiders run amok.

The wind it blows against them

Along the Little Tennessee,

They pay no mind–the wild rejects

The laws of his-story.

Wild roses dancing, enchanted

By the rhythm of the night.

For they are not yet conquered,

Bonfires blazing bright.