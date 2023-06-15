by Ștefan Bolea

once you realize that your existence is poetic, you see that religion is also included in it

the caressing of sand on empty soles, a gust of wind through your hair, a few cherry petals floating on the canal, the sonic quality of light, the baptism of a mountain lake, the full Moon becoming supple for you like the sunflower waiting for her Lover to wake up, the fog that dilutes the flickering of the nightlamps only to increase the clarity of ambiguity

–

when the senses awaken, use tactile eyes to locate your own thread from world’s text

***

We must stop using qualities instead of quantities, abandon ontology in favor of the economy of energy. Polar opposites belong to medieval times: I can be myself, my anti-self and everything in-between. I’m happy to contradict myself because I permanently change. Seconds ago, I was a Greek, now I am Babylonian, in a few instants I can go back to Rome.

***

Kierkegaard and Schopenhauer were right, Nietzsche was wrong. Cioran has had time to make amends. Nietzsche is the greatest Antichristian martyr. I’m not him anymore.

***

He is not anymore, but he was. Are you Will you be?

***

What is without danger is not worth pursuing.

***

Music transcends the aesthetic into the Holy.

***

Rebellion against the higher principle, in other words – Lucifer. The devil’s aim was to surpass perfection. Theologians argue that he cannot win. Had he won, he would have defeated himself because any revolt against God is a revolt against the Self. Nevertheless, how do we know that he has really lost? This world is the devil’s, not God’s. Had we lived in a Luciferian matrix, where the crushed God is another aspect of the demon — and not the other way around, as one is accustomed to think –, would God wake us up? And would the devil-God allow it?

***

Now you understand why you need to pretend you are weak. Otherwise, they prepare the Cross again.

Gnosis 14(14)