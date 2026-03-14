by Lance Mazmanian

Black Bat Rainbow

The small black bat flew a bouncy into Annie’s Bakery, a canvas bag the size of a large donut tied to its left leg. The bat paused at a busy counter and asked a clerk for the rainbow frosting it usually bought on weekdays, requesting an additional shiny gold color be applied to the sugar, if possible. With the order ready, the clerk opened the black bat’s canvas bag for three silver coins, afterward placing the bakery’s rainbow-gold frosting into the bag, as a cube. The bat tipped its little head, said “Thank you!” and wobbled through the air, away from Annie’s for its afternoon flight.

End.

Mummy Coffee

The coffee cup from a thrift store was half a single bill item, yet there were gold additions to most areas, possibly with opal and silver. The cup was shaped like an Egyptian pyramid with intricate additions of Tura façade and a mythos foundation solidly seated. Color was desert palette, and upon getting the coffee cup home the first thing was extremely hot water and soap. Once done I prepped a fresh Breville of Peet’s Major Dickason. Right then a rotten shaggy mummy emerged from the kitchen and swung a Dalstrong cleaver about, falling fast on its face and expiring. Wow.

End.