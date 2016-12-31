longest night

by Ștefan Bolea

I am the snake of burning hate

crosses grow heavy when I draw near

christs eat spears and shed crimson tears

the darkness I consume makes me strong and swift

my tongue is made of steel

and the blade of my teeth is sharp as an emerald

my venom boils in hell

its liquid fire will devour your eyesight and scorch your brains

too long have I gorged with the twilight

now I intend to eat the sun

and crush the dying spirit of the defeated God

I’d like to build my castle upon your grave

as poisoned flowers burst from drops of unholy grail

[William Blake, The Temptation and Fall of Eve (1808)]