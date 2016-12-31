longest night

by Ștefan Bolea
I am the snake of burning hate
crosses grow heavy when I draw near
christs eat spears and shed crimson tears
the darkness I consume makes me strong and swift
my tongue is made of steel
and the blade of my teeth is sharp as an emerald
my venom boils in hell
its liquid fire will devour your eyesight and scorch your brains
too long have I gorged with the twilight
now I intend to eat the sun
and crush the dying spirit of the defeated God
I’d like to build my castle upon your grave
as poisoned flowers burst from drops of unholy grail