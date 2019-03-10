poems by Fabrice B. Poussin

The Ditch

Here a journey ended

Water runs through the bones

Attempting the ultimate cleansing

Of a lost soul.

Prisoner within the feeble cage

A vision subsists of a clear azure and

it wonders when at last it will reach on high

to a next adventure.

It was not so long ago after all that

The strange creature of crimson metal

Skidded away as thieves do in the night

Guilty as sin.

It may have been eternities in fact since

Little visitors hungry for a chance to fly

Came buzzing in a bright cloud feeding

On memories now to die.

No pain, as I gaze into deep space above

Alone still tickled by the gentle stream alive

Almost content to be at rest only perhaps I wish

For a last good bye.

Feeling Eternity

I saw a gentle muse dissolve in tears this day

arching a back stabbed by the lightning of a memory

she had pushed into an underground vault.

I felt those who follow her bowing under the yoke

of yet another icy stone upon their young days

a funeral slab carved with treacherous verse.

A distance of eons and endless voids stood there

but the screaming came carried on a great many ruins

in the middle of an illusory peace as a troubling quake.

I recall the overwhelming joy of this triptych

as they sat watching dusks and dawns in fiery passion

one again in the instant of unmistakable agony.

A debt gnawed at the soft entrails of innocent lives

a penalty for crimes committed by absent barbarians

to reverberate into an ongoing murmur to the walls of time.

Soon again, those breasts will giggle and laugh

heaving with the great substance of their eternal resilience

for now I share their collapse and cry with them.

Triptych

The trio belongs in a temple to posterity

Angel under an aura of gold and precious stones

center piece to worshipping eyes of a tender age

mother she sits eyes closed a caring soul.

Upon the altar to a simple quest the triptych rests

hidden treasure within the mysterious chapel

Rembrandt’s tone upon the light of three hearts

shapes vibrate of an incomparable glow.

Madonna tilting eternal kindness to the side

she loans two tender curbs to the fragile cherubs

they two forgetful of the world nearby

appear without a care for much else than this.

In a perfect embrace they hold the instant close

model to eons of those who may still dream

coming on their humble knees to pray for a hope

the triptych trembles of a life powered their forever.

Unnamed

A faint spark in the desert once

as if a glimmering speck of infinite sands

far from the oasis hope failed to nourish

she struggled but for a brief moment.

She must have wondered why the light died

in the intense sun of an August drought

exile among exiles forgotten of the living

neglected in a mere instant of joy.

Infant in infancy, she cried out for help

while images of future dreams and deeds

flashed before that brand-new soul

so much desiring to grow a fertile womb.

But darkness overcame her blueish vision

blinded by the memories she would never have

tears perhaps would have save her little life

if only her name had been written upon the dune.

Within

Do you remember at six, frail and silly

in a summer-dress so very stiff to fit

and a bathing suit made of a bony girl.

You were that then, toy to mom alive

playing with curls, giggling at your antics

pride of you, challenge to the other, jealous

of the blues envious, of the gold in even waves.

I think of you today no more of six years

but twenty more; envelope silky, shiny

so soft to make a life safe, your womb loves

your breast alive with the little one.

Girl no more and yet still making a life

an ear to you listens patiently for months again

as you grow loving, no longer unique

but alone in your soul, star in a darkest sky.

I see you within, little bones so frail

no power, I know your strength in every fiber

a miracle, or is it? For you, an everyday affair

as you softly breathe and digest a world whole.

It is there, little, and larger, just a bit more

your hand feels a life, your smile tells a tale

giver, nothing can stop it, but evil alone

you glow no longer girl, but lady of dreams.