by Oliviu Crâznic

In my mouth – a taste of iron,

In my eye – ERASE/REPEAT;

Best served cold, this baneful silence –

Falsehood favoring deceit.

Hollow be thy name, my darling,

Blessed the mess you left behind;

Treachery comes nice and easy

When the other one is blind.

In my dream, a ghost is leaving…

Quoth the raven: „Wake up NOW”;

Spiderwebs under the ceiling

Of our bleeding, broken vow.

Hollow be thy name, my dear,

White the paper you have signed;

Treachery comes nice and easy

Only to the troubled mind.

About the author:

