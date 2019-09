by Ștefan Bolea

in my life I’ve encountered far greater adversaries than death

but I was born from her

the taste of her cunt still lingers on the tip of my tongue

nearly drove me insane

I became me because of her

my ground zero, my pyre, my mistress, my crown

my delusion of being divine, my feeling that I’m unable to die

in fact you have never left my room

my scorched life welcomes you

may my fear build you a church

come swallow my heart while it’s still beating