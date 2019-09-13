Captivitate / Captivity

(Lecturi potrivite/recomandate de Alexandra)

text și ilustrație de Oana Alexandra Albertsen

Captivitate

În corpul meu ca o epavă

Am fost, sunt și voi fi o sclavă

Idei și vise făuresc

Doar în gându-mi le trăiesc

Al meu trup mă poartă doar

Prin rutină și calvar

Seara simt cum mă răpune,

Mă dă somnului, mă descompune

Mintea trează, ea persistă

Visului de-a fi artistă

Încă sper, deși e greu

Să evadez, să fiu iar eu

Captivity

translation by Alexandra Medaru

As my body’s just a wreck

I am, I’ll always be a serf

Ideas, dreams are my companions

Only ‘n my mind I live them always

The flesh and bones are carrying me

Just through routine, through calvary

In the evening I’m defeated,

Put to sleep, disintegrated

My mind, awake, still persists

On the dream to be the artist

I keep hoping, but it’s steely

To break free, to be just me

Despre autoare:

OANA ALEXANDRA ALBERTSEN (n. 1988, București, România) a absolvit Facultatea de Contabilitate și Managementul Sistemelor de Informație din cadrul Universității Spiru Haret din București (2010). În același an s-a mutat în Danemarca pentru a studia la Universitatea din Aarhus.

În 2013 a absolvit un Master în Managementul Contabilității și Control Financiar, iar în prezent lucrează ca Functional Team Lead la MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

Dincolo de ambiția de a avea o carieră în domeniul ei de specializare, ea a pus bazele conceptului intitulat A Sleepy Spirit Art în 2013.

În prezent continuă să își dezvolte cariera, să își promoveze arta și este mamă cu normă întreagă.

Expoziții:

2013, 109 Visuri, Helligåndshuset, Randers. 2013, Pictura lunii, Noiembrie la Cyckel Børsen, Randers. 2014, Jos cenzura, Săptămâna orașului Randers, Randers. 2014, Casa de artă, Randers. 2015, Jos cenzura, Săptămâna orașului Randers, Randers. 2015, La Oficina, Copenhaga.

About the author:

OANA ALEXANDRA ALBERTSEN (b. 1988, Bucharest, Romania) has graduated from a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems at Spiru Haret University (Bucharest, 2010). Later that year, she moved to Denmark to study at Aarhus University.

In 2013 she obtained a Master’s Degree in Management Accounting and Control and she’s currently working as a Functional Team Lead at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind. Apart from the ambition of achieving a career within her field of specialty, she has established the concept called A Sleepy Spirit Art (2013). She is currently working to achieve her career goals, promoting her art and being a full-time mom.

Exhibitions: