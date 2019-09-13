Captivitate / Captivity

(Lecturi potrivite/recomandate de Alexandra)
text și ilustrație de Oana Alexandra Albertsen
Captivitate
În corpul meu ca o epavă
Am fost, sunt și voi fi o sclavă
Idei și vise făuresc
Doar în gându-mi le trăiesc
Al meu trup mă poartă doar
Prin rutină și calvar
Seara simt cum mă răpune,
Mă dă somnului, mă descompune
Mintea trează, ea persistă
Visului de-a fi artistă
Încă sper, deși e greu
Să evadez, să fiu iar eu
Captivity
translation by Alexandra Medaru
As my body’s just a wreck
I am, I’ll always be a serf
Ideas, dreams are my companions
Only ‘n my mind I live them always
The flesh and bones are carrying me
Just through routine, through calvary
In the evening I’m defeated,
Put to sleep, disintegrated
My mind, awake, still persists
On the dream to be the artist
I keep hoping, but it’s steely
To break free, to be just me
Despre autoare:
OANA ALEXANDRA ALBERTSEN (n. 1988, București, România) a absolvit Facultatea de Contabilitate și Managementul Sistemelor de Informație din cadrul Universității Spiru Haret din București (2010). În același an s-a mutat în Danemarca pentru a studia la Universitatea din Aarhus.
În 2013 a absolvit un Master în Managementul Contabilității și Control Financiar, iar în prezent lucrează ca Functional Team Lead la MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.
Dincolo de ambiția de a avea o carieră în domeniul ei de specializare, ea a pus bazele conceptului intitulat A Sleepy Spirit Art în 2013.
În prezent continuă să își dezvolte cariera, să își promoveze arta și este mamă cu normă întreagă.
Expoziții:
- 2013, 109 Visuri, Helligåndshuset, Randers.
- 2013, Pictura lunii, Noiembrie la Cyckel Børsen, Randers.
- 2014, Jos cenzura, Săptămâna orașului Randers, Randers.
- 2014, Casa de artă, Randers.
- 2015, Jos cenzura, Săptămâna orașului Randers, Randers.
- 2015, La Oficina, Copenhaga.
About the author:
OANA ALEXANDRA ALBERTSEN (b. 1988, Bucharest, Romania) has graduated from a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Management Information Systems at Spiru Haret University (Bucharest, 2010). Later that year, she moved to Denmark to study at Aarhus University.
In 2013 she obtained a Master’s Degree in Management Accounting and Control and she’s currently working as a Functional Team Lead at MHI Vestas Offshore Wind. Apart from the ambition of achieving a career within her field of specialty, she has established the concept called A Sleepy Spirit Art (2013). She is currently working to achieve her career goals, promoting her art and being a full-time mom.
Exhibitions:
- 2013, 109 Drømme, Helligåndshuset, Randers.
- 2013, Månense Billede, November at Cyckel Børsen, Randers.
- 2014, Censurfri, Randers Week, Randers.
- 2014, Kunsthuset, Randers.
- 2015, Censurfri, Randers Week, Randers.
- 2015, La Oficina, Copenhagen.