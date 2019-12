The Death of Youth

by Ștefan Bolea



Wisdom = Excretion

Comfort = Abdication

Serenity = You are senile

Well-being = The apathy of a wellfed snake

Wit = Vote for Dănicilă. Then for Trump. Vote for Dăncilă again.

Experience = The army of corpses salute you

Nostalgia = The Golden Age of Iliescu

My life was = the mystery of turning myself from God into a thing

Life Eternal = Even your is smile is rotting