Like Kant and Hölderlin withal

[The ontological new-Romantic period according to Paweł Markiewicz]

by Paweł Markiewicz

This is a philosophy, that Paweł Markiewicz has drafted.

Proceeding from the Kant´s sentence: „The bestarred heaven above me, the moral law in me”.

There are on earth: the human part down below and the starry section up there.

One reaches for the stars, longs for them, dreams of them, there is a marvelous star for philosophers, one wakes up at the Morning star.

From the star’s perspective: the people are moving barely, it is in fact a human tremor. The human role is not to move, but to let achieve the human-becoming. The humanization accomplishes anyhow through dreaming, whereat everyone is able to dream. The other ways of a becoming of the human are following: due to: art (as well as literature), religious thoughts, philosophy.

The people are only under the stars, only a genius-like spirit (born from: religion, art or philosophy) can prevail over the stars, hanging.

In the time of the demise each one gets a mite of little light of the stars. This lihgtlet is needful to pass over to the sempiternity (such an obol).

A tender argent light the living poets get from a star-muse, every time that they enchant by means of the most propitious poems the ontological being. The star-muse lives on the morning star, on dreamy Venus.

There are plenty of the stars. After the human decease it is given for each an star in remembrance of the man: a forename, like the decedent, and the surname – an another of insect-names, as the meekest names in German *in English too (the most marvelous nemes). The muse of Venus above gives these names.

The dualism of verbs >become< versus >be<

Become: down here

Be: on the starlit heaven

For example:

Humanization, the dreamery, arts, religion, knowledge

By contrast

Stars are immovable, the venus -like muse is she-custodian of night being of starry night (For the sake of the lingo it would be valid the by me conceived extra-neologism, to wit: Starrynight-being).

Only at naming of stars the being and becoming combine a wee bit

llke the dreamy contingence.

The dreamed Venus for the muse´s sake is star or not star, so it is a question.

I want to follow the most magnificent dreaming of Kant and to become such Kant.

The Pawel-star would be called: Paweł-painted lady (butterfly).

And the moon? Is it absent? The Watery star (moon called by Shakespeare, The Winter’s Tale) is present. It is by a sibyl administrated She must manage the following. Firstly, she is keeping slips, on which human-like dreams and earthly arcana have been written down golden. She conjuring the ocean of the stars, so that the stars are shined by the moon. She is mesmerizing the sea of stars, so that the stars after their naming are shined twice by the tender moon. The moon has something common to do with the earth, namely: the shivering. In case of the moon this is an atomic vibration, what would bring into being the ontology of corpuscles.

I’m gonna to become like F. Hölderlin.

I Paweł and Friedrich have something in common: to wit:

a) suffering from the lifelong ache of the seculare weird – it influenced writing distinct b) both are philosophers c) we are meek poets – Paweł´s poesy was read at Radio Tide Hamburg d) Greek motives in their poetries – gods as well as demigods e) Greek theater (theatre) texts Paweł wrote >Party of Zeus<, Friedrich >The death of Empedokles<. f) Paweł wrote down about 300 poems (provably), Friedrich´s full poetries in the polish issue (translated in 20th-century into Polish) about 300 works.

It is simply peaceful to have become F. Hölderlin.