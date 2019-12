On Deck in Rough Water

The ship rocked from side to side

and I was the only one on deck.

Leaning over the railing,

I took the salty wind

full in the face

and watched,

with a trembling exhilaration,

the giant breakers

unrestrained, roaring,

like wild beasts of the ocean.

They slapped against the sides furiously.

Spray cannoned off the steel.

I’d been alone before.

But never so fiercely.