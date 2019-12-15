poems by James Croal Jackson

Travels
Tell me your wildest
vacation fantasy. There,
we will visit our home.
I dream of caves–
stalagmite fingerprints.
The drop, the black bat,
meat. There,
we’ll forget light
and its animal skin.
Aisle
You say you.
I say I.
You say bell.
They say
flowers
father
mother
blossom
music
ring
finger
wing
this spring. these strings.
x (miss)
sunlight
was
dust
through open window
hardcover
books wrapped
beneath a plastic
tree
gifts like that
we did not open
Mid
Driving across the B-flat of Kansas
with burnt-out headlights (mountains
over whereabouts, gone)– you, the knife,
will cut zeroes in my nose,
twist failure into void,
invest no thought in
tap, twist, snap.
Boats Towers
boat with a big air ice tower
ice tower
universal wakeboard
boats
boat tower
universal wakeboard tower
wakeboard towers for sale
wake tower
ice boat air tower
boat wakeboard tower
boat towers for sale
for sail boats air
cheap wakeboard tower
folding wakeboard tower
tower collapsible
collapsible wakeboard
universal collapsible
folding wakeboard air
boat towers
tower boat
drown tower
for sale tower
boat big ice boat
boat wakeboat
sail cheap
for sale