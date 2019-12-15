poems by James Croal Jackson

Travels

Tell me your wildest

vacation fantasy. There,

we will visit our home.

I dream of caves–

stalagmite fingerprints.

The drop, the black bat,

meat. There,

we’ll forget light

and its animal skin.

Aisle

You say you.

I say I.

You say bell.

They say

flowers

father

mother

blossom

music

ring

finger

wing

this spring. these strings.

x (miss)

sunlight

was

dust

through open window

hardcover

books wrapped

beneath a plastic

tree

gifts like that

we did not open

Mid

Driving across the B-flat of Kansas

with burnt-out headlights (mountains

over whereabouts, gone)– you, the knife,

will cut zeroes in my nose,

twist failure into void,

invest no thought in

tap, twist, snap.

