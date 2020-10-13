poems by Livia Creț

Fries

I’m gonna take a great time talking about fries

And nothing else

Fries – meaningless, right?

But doesn’t it soothe you?

You’ve reached that point!

You can write and talk about whatever

The fuck you want.

Great for you,

Little human

Disaster

Asteroid

Clashing

On the platform of Uranus

The god who did not care for your desire

And yet whom you called when you had nothing to hang yourself from –

A branch, a luster

It’s coming together.

Your eyebrows

Now

More released

Are the proof.

Who’s going to get money off of this?

No one,

For sure.

Great deal

Again.

But anyway,

I’m the one who’s winning the most

In this hopeless lottery –

How gross!

Betting on people’s success

When you know

You need less

Of a horse winning the chance

To get you

Turned up

For the

Cast.

No light, no match, no world

I’m afraid to let go

I keep all my dangers in the pockets of

my precious suit;

If I’m not in peril,

How can I walk down the street

Feel the breeze, smell the fermented

beer,

Laugh at their laughs,

Mind my business,

But also be a man of men?

I can’t!

I need my exquisite air

To fit the lighters and matches

Of the world that hunts me down

and wants to burn

Myself, my things, but mostly my

thoughts –

They’re a danger to them

And they’re not like me – they don’t keep

the peril close

They’re afraid to be afraid

But their foolishness will pay

I might just turn against –

Spit, thrust and do crime

As no man before has seen.

I’m not in danger,

Are you still?