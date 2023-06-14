26.

There are a few languages that have a plural form for the already plural number

And even for the plural of the plural of the initial plural

But no language has a denomination for a more singular than the regular singular

For something a little more less than one, less than the non-plural

And by the way

What do you call an entity which is not only less than one but less than none?

What?

And she said

Can you please braid my hair in 17 threads cause I need less

37.

I could use my stapes bone

To step up into my brain

Even to climb to the sky

And finally dissolve it

I could inject my secrete canine

With all annihilated time

Of this horny narwhal who proudly wears no horn

And shot full of holes

Swims under your skin

poems by Doru Chirodea