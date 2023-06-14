poems by Doru Chirodea

26.
There are a few languages that have a plural form for the already plural number
And even for the plural of the plural of the initial plural
But no language has a denomination for a more singular than the regular singular
For something a little more less than one, less than the non-plural
And by the way
What do you call an entity which is not only less than one but less than none?
What?
And she said
Can you please braid my hair in 17 threads cause I need less
37.
I could use my stapes bone
To step up into my brain
Even to climb to the sky
And finally dissolve it
I could inject my secrete canine
With all annihilated time
Of this horny narwhal who proudly wears no horn
And shot full of holes
Swims under your skin