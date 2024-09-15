Abysmal 104

by Ștefan Bolea

SAVIOUR. She who rescues God shall rescue herself.

SEX. If sexuality is governed by the devil – as Christians seem to think –, life is satanic. But this cognitive dissonance only proves the believers’ ignorance of God.

SOLITUDE. “How can you live without anybody?”

“How can you live without yourself?”

STONE. The one who casts the first stone shall worship the one who tells him he is without sin.

STEALING. From a former ally: without books life would be a mistake.

STRATEGY. Be not defensive but counter-offensive.

STRUCTURE. You must find your own anti-structure and be faithful to it.

SUN. When I unglue my face from my mask, you will all fall before the midnight sun.

SUPEREGO. When you find your true will, you abandon your superego.

SUSPICION. If you rectify your paranoia, you become vulnerable against your real enemies.

SYSTEM. No one cares what you think if you spend your money.

THEATER. If you want to show yourself, you must stage a play.

TRADITION. We must stop using qualities instead of quantities, abandon ontology in favor of the economy of energy. Polar opposites belong to medieval times: I can be myself, my anti-self and everything in-between. I’m happy to contradict myself because I permanently change. Seconds ago, I was a Greek, now I am Babylonian, in a few instants I go back to Rome.

TRIAL. No exoneration is necessary when the only accuser is an imaginary character.

TRINITY. Jesus, Zarathustra, and Neo are one.

UNHOLY. The ill befriends the neutral to murder the healthy. The neutral always loves the status quo even if they are the next victim.

UNIVERSITY. The teachers who do not know that they do not know fail their own exam.

VERITAS. What if all you know is wrong? What if I’m the first one who tells the truth? I only use language not to harm you.

VICTIM. If you want to stop being a victim, remove the word from your vocabulary first.

VITA. Life is simultaneously the greatest gift and the most awful nightmare.

WAR. If you defeat yourself, you defeat the world within yourself.

WAR II. Only compassion is silent when all the world sings along with rage an ode to fear.

WORK. If you want to have it all you must want to do it all.

WISDOM. Be the bee from whose honey flowers are born.

Abysmal 104