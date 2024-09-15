The prayer for a golden-eyed monk

by Pawel Markiewicz

When my dog ​​was dying in agony, I suddenly understood that no Catholic religion could help me. No lying church saints who boast about their holiness could help me or the dog. I wanted to become a Buddha. I have been studying the teachings of Buddha for a few days. I simply want to become a Buddhist, a transfigured person. And the Great Buddha revealed a pure truth to me. There are 3 paradises. In paradise A there is a place for God and the administrators: Jesus, Mohammed and Buddha. In paradise B there is a place for Hindus, while in paradise C there are non-denominational people and followers of ancient and new gods. Buddha told me that in his paradise there is his lotus-crowned throne. In addition, a council of the wisest can be seen. The most pure spirits float in the air here. There is a cave for eschatologically lost evil spirits that are tied to a cave wall, like Plato’s cave, but only at the end of time. The souls of deceased followers also live here. Buddha asked me, as an enlightened person, to pray to his golden-eyed monk, who leads the council of the wisest in Buddha’s paradise. The world needs boundless peace and no more wars. Only then will the world be completely gracious. Let us pray together for peace to this very monk with the words:

Dear monk! You golden-eyed person, whom the earth has given us via magic. Be a companion of eternal peace! Be a friend of gracious eternity! Allow the doves to carry peace without limits! Help the world so that no more child of Buddha or Pachamama suffers!

Both questions arise. What happens if my dog ​​dies soon? Buddha’s afterlife is waiting for him. He will swim in the pond of eternity full of lotus flowers. And what will happen to my cats? They will go to Paradise C, because they belong to the Egyptian deities.

The tender prose of peace sent to Mr. Ali Khamenei to prevent the start of the war, namely:

ali.chamenei@leader.ir.

After a few days.

The war was prevented.

The dog Kumpan died on August 10. Rest in peace!

The soul was freed.

The prayer for a golden-eyed monk