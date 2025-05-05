poems by A.E. Baconsky

[Five Poems from Corpses in the Void]

translated from Romanian by Ștefan Bolea

Prophetic Anatomy

There isn’t any poison left

only some pale fluids

the sunburnt tongue cries in agony

and the canines have gone smaller, while the nothing

is sealing the words.

Statues will be erected

for the ones who have not been, those who are

will be consecrated with a Nay – and the falling

adjectives will adorn

the pithecanthrope’s forehead. Only the vertebra

will go on smiling

and they shall dance, dance, dance,

creeping into the cracks

of history and geography.

Hallelujah

Lord of dreams, there’s no more

venom in my blood – the guillotine

decapitates corpses.

a NO, perhaps a NO

should be the last word

in this empty church

where a tape recorder

delivers an endless sermon.

Coat of Arms

The rabid dog has died,

the old horse was stabbed,

the wind took their skins away

and went to feed its orphans.

Feverishly the old fortress is extinguished,

the snake has fallen after drinking poison,

the bloodstained evening abdicates over the hills

selling her dead body.

Only the assassin is immortal

grinning when stars are falling –

the victim’s ghosts

at his feet.

Infectious Invocation

Seven fat hyenas and seven thin hyenas – absurd clepsydra

went out of the river, oh, how many corpses do we need, how many horse carcasses,

how many stiffs… but horses had been long dead, and cars are sleeping

in the night, and corpses have only two legs, and everyone

produces a SINGULAR corpse! Oh, god of hyenas, give us the new law,

always have mercy on our stars, let your reeking ghost

descend upon us! Give to each one

many, many

COUNTLESS

corpses!

Corpses in the Void

Void, void, void –

too much void in history

the only lessons learned

dread and blind submission.

Wine and stars

Can no longer cheat us.

Byproducts of chance,

woe to the crownless kings!

The slaves are dead

and their corpses

Rot in the galley.