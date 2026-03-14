poem by Richard Collins

Virgin brides and tennis players

Corpses always dress in white

like virgin brides and tennis players

Oblivious to cheers and lamentation

at the celebration of their sacrifice

uniforms to attract marauding stares

centers of attention but there’s a catch.

After the party after the wake

sudden isolation falls like a beaded curtain

like pebbles on polished hollow oak

applause in the democratic bleachers.

Unseen and unmolested they tear up towels

into squares of lacy gauze to mop up

Pools of hymen blood so thin and bright

so salinated with sweat and tears and loss

That an ad hoc loneliness ensues

courting the disaster of divorce

Sportive stories of the future dead:

love, deuce, advantage, set, match.