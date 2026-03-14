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e-revista EgoPHobia - ISSN 1584-6210

poem by Richard Collins

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Virgin brides and tennis players

 

Corpses always dress in white
like virgin brides and tennis players

Oblivious to cheers and lamentation
at the celebration of their sacrifice

uniforms to attract marauding stares
centers of attention but there’s a catch.

After the party after the wake
sudden isolation falls like a beaded curtain

like pebbles on polished hollow oak
applause in the democratic bleachers.

Unseen and unmolested they tear up towels
into squares of lacy gauze to mop up

Pools of hymen blood so thin and bright
so salinated with sweat and tears and loss

That an ad hoc loneliness ensues
courting the disaster of divorce

Sportive stories of the future dead:
love, deuce, advantage, set, match.

poem by Richard Collins

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