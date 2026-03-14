poems by Mykyta Ryzhykh

Big letter
1
snakes scratch feet
2
God wipes the dew from his eyes
3
dawn of hunger
remember the name eyelid
rabbits hiding in the fire
4
my mother doesn’t know
what happens after death
im silent and i cant tell
her about this ever anymore
Escape
A homeless man approached me near Time Squire
A policeman shot his leg with his gaze
Doctors refused to help him because he didn’t have insurance (smiling)
His leg didn’t stop hurting
Pigeons put in a private prison got tuberculosis and the cast-iron night burst
I tried to break away from the homeless man
(A similar man robbed me at the exit of a fast food restaurant a couple of years ago)
Both parties refused to support both me and the homeless man
(The old congressmen on TV screens continued to smile like silver mummies)
We both melted in a cauldron of illusions
I don’t have money to hide in a nightclub or restaurant
And the homeless man continues to mentally haunt me
The courts got stuck in the branches as if in the palms of their hands and
Nothing happened
The media reported freedom
(Freedom from traffic rules?
Freedom from gravity?)
Children appropriated by schools and parents repeated the word freedom
Catholic churches have lost their noses
Foreign policy cemetery has grown
What if I myself am actually a homeless person
Who pesters passersby in the city center?
Nobody cares
America’s nightclub is closed for quarantine