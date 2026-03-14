poems by Mykyta Ryzhykh

Big letter

1

snakes scratch feet

2

God wipes the dew from his eyes

3

dawn of hunger

remember the name eyelid

rabbits hiding in the fire

4

my mother doesn’t know

what happens after death

im silent and i cant tell

her about this ever anymore

Escape

A homeless man approached me near Time Squire

A policeman shot his leg with his gaze

Doctors refused to help him because he didn’t have insurance (smiling)

His leg didn’t stop hurting

Pigeons put in a private prison got tuberculosis and the cast-iron night burst

I tried to break away from the homeless man

(A similar man robbed me at the exit of a fast food restaurant a couple of years ago)

Both parties refused to support both me and the homeless man

(The old congressmen on TV screens continued to smile like silver mummies)

We both melted in a cauldron of illusions

I don’t have money to hide in a nightclub or restaurant

And the homeless man continues to mentally haunt me

The courts got stuck in the branches as if in the palms of their hands and

Nothing happened

The media reported freedom

(Freedom from traffic rules?

Freedom from gravity?)

Children appropriated by schools and parents repeated the word freedom

Catholic churches have lost their noses

Foreign policy cemetery has grown

What if I myself am actually a homeless person

Who pesters passersby in the city center?

Nobody cares

America’s nightclub is closed for quarantine