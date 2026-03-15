The Fragile Sound of Objects
translated from Persian by the author
A cracked glass
has hidden the trembling of lips from grief many times;
so much so
that its touch
holds human sorrow within itself.
It pauses for a moment.
The shadow of a tree
slides over the crack
and the old wound
entrusts its pain to the roots;
where
time
is silently
recorded.
The shadow spreads,
branches
touch something from the past
and the wind
carries a story
without naming it.
The mirror stands opposite;
it neither tells everything,
nor lies.
It only
holds enough
so it won’t break.
And the world,
in silence,
embraces
its cracks
and hidden wounds.
poem by Akram Yazdani