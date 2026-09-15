by Ștefan Bolea
- They are free because they do not exist.
- The devil is not good. God is evil.
- We must lose the One God to find the Zero God.
- God is Dorian Gray, and we are his picture.
- You are as immortal through your books as God is through his churches. The right term would be: embalmed.
- Even Satan has his devil.
- The relationship between me and the devil is similar to that between Judas and Jesus.
- Those who do evil to you do it in your place.
- It is tasteless to consider yourself an Übermensch when Jesus revealed himself as Man. Devil would be more accurate — something Nietzsche anticipated.
- Refusing to do evil is an act of rebellion and simultaneously one of insanity.
- Hatred of the world is Lilith in a cassock.
- The father is a criminal not because he generates, but because he imprints horror onto his child.
- We do not choose, we who are chosen.
- I made myself mad the way God made himself man.
- The only genius is madness.
- I did not know I had wings when I danced on the wire.
- Before the tortoise makes its first move, Achilles is already at the destination.
Residue