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e-revista EgoPHobia - ISSN 1584-6210

Residue

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by Ștefan Bolea

  1. They are free because they do not exist.
  2. The devil is not good. God is evil.
  3. We must lose the One God to find the Zero God.
  4. God is Dorian Gray, and we are his picture.
  5. You are as immortal through your books as God is through his churches. The right term would be: embalmed.
  6. Even Satan has his devil.
  7. The relationship between me and the devil is similar to that between Judas and Jesus.
  8. Those who do evil to you do it in your place.
  9. It is tasteless to consider yourself an Übermensch when Jesus revealed himself as Man. Devil would be more accurate — something Nietzsche anticipated.
  10. Refusing to do evil is an act of rebellion and simultaneously one of insanity.
  11. Hatred of the world is Lilith in a cassock.
  12. The father is a criminal not because he generates, but because he imprints horror onto his child.
  13. We do not choose, we who are chosen.
  14. I made myself mad the way God made himself man.
  15. The only genius is madness.
  16. I did not know I had wings when I danced on the wire.
  17. Before the tortoise makes its first move, Achilles is already at the destination.

 

Residue

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