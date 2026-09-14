poems by Uğur Olgar

With the hands of the virgin wind

The wave that kept asking

after the shore for forty years

would turn into coffee for the foam.

That summer when the mountain

dipped its feet into the sea,

so many words slipped through clenched teeth,

so many Julys lingered into evening on the Mediterranean,

the poet sang while gazing into the mirror of his guitar…

then the rain would suddenly fall,

all the wounds in your soul

left by untimely loves would be erased.

I would wait for the buds to burst into roses.

The crimson hues of parting upon the skin

would scatter pomegranates;

I would go and gather them

with the hands of the virgin wind.

At last, the streets would begin to flow,

yearning to become a river.

Chaotic orbit

Summer had arrived.

When the guitars fell silent,

they had already tagged autumn.

The storks, it seemed,

had long since departed in resentment.

Days of liberation and nights of coups

were seeping together

through the hollow of the years.

Mother Nature had named her daughter

September.

Too soon it came

days hunting wrinkles in mirrors.

Pomegranates burst open with a crack,

eager for life.

Trees skipped rope

with the scattered fruit.

Seeds of separation

were sown into the terra rossa,

and every river, regretting its own birth,

began to run red.

The ox had died.

The covenant between death and life

had fallen apart.

The bindings of books

grew thinner and thinner.

A crimson apocalypse

tore loose in the address books of paper.

Too many pens were broken

at the lecterns of poetics;

too much ink

had stained the spaces between fingers.

Purple had passed.

Winter days,

sealed away little by little in jars.

It turned out

a stealthy enemy had long been waiting

at the world’s doorstep.

No one noticed

the one entering through the doors,

watching through the windows,

rising through the chimneys

beneath a black cloak.

Far too tightly stretched

were the strings

of the guitar within us.

The calendar pages

were on the verge of tearing free,

before their appointed time.

The world was but a traveller,

forever circling

in an unknown orbit

of chaos.