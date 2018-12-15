poems by Gale Acuff

All
If I loved Jesus any more than I
loved God wouldn’t that be like adultery
–idolatry I mean, at Sunday School
Miss Hooker’s my teacher and she swears God
and Jesus are one-and-the-same so how
can they be two as well and Mother says
after a glass of Manischewitz or
a cup, really, since they don’t shatter so
easily, she said that she and Father
are two hearts beating each to each and then
she sighed, I think it’s what’s they call a sigh,
and also one soul joined in wedded bliss
and then she fell asleep so I couldn’t
ask her what the Hell bliss means but Father
when he finally got home told me that
bliss means a happiness damn-near divine,
I think he must’ve been quoting a poem or some
favorite beer commercial, his, not mine, I
don’t drink, I’m only 10, I don’t drink much
but sometimes Father’s Falstaff when he’s not
looking or is resting his eyes, his way
of saying that the Game of the Week is
dull, and maybe I’ll finish off Mother’s
wine, if that’s what you call it, better drink
it cold or it goes down like 44
which, if you really want to know, will work
in a pinch and they don’t sell alcohol
to ten-year-old boys and sometimes I think
that if there really is a God, not that
there’s not but work with me here, if there’s
a God then ten-year-old boys could do most
anything they wanted to–Hell, make that
just plain anything, there’s your Perfection
and Paradise and Heaven-on-Earth and
Eden all in one total package but
now back to bliss: then Father said, You’ve been
talking to your mother again and I
said Yes sir, I think she gets lonely all
alone all day and he said Well, she’s not
all alone all day, you’re home from school by
three o’clock (maybe it was the numbers
he spoke, 3:00)–like I say, the world’s
not perfect but maybe that’s not all bad,
if Heaven’s what they swear it is at church
I’d get bored with it really PDQ
but anyway Father said I’ll look in
on her so he went back to their bedroom
and I went outside to play but didn’t,
I sat on the front porch and instead of
counting cars or moving vans or even
only pickup trucks I counted drivers
which pretty much covers everyone but
I could’ve gotten the same results if
I’d just counted vehicles instead but
somehow it isn’t quite the same, something’s
missing, they don’t tally up in a way
that says the world is round because it’s round
enough. What more could you not want to know?
Brave
I’ve been dead before–Miss Hooker says that
when I die I go to either Heaven
or Hell but dead is dead so I’m not scared
or at least I won’t let her see it, I
love her and want her to marry me when
I’m old enough, I’m 10, and she’s still not
too old, she’s 25, and if she thinks
I’m the bravest little boy she ever
met and later the bravest teenager
and still later the bravest young adult
then she’s bound to go for me, even fall
in love, the kind that makes for babies, I
don’t know how yet but I expect to learn
and when I do know almost everything
that God does, except for all about death
but on the other hand I was nowhere
before I was born and don’t remember
many of the details but how can death
be worse, just another beginning but
on the other side of life? I can’t wait
to talk to God about how He gives us
too many mysteries to solve and no
one has at least until they’re dead and that’s
cheating. But if I go to Hell instead
I’ll give Satan what God has given me, I
mean the bad stuff–I’ll hit him where we live.
Pregnant
At our church folks believe that Jesus died
so that when we do we really don’t, in
-stead we go to Heaven because that’s what
God wants and what’s the word that Miss Hooker
uses, it reconciles humanity
and God and humanity means men and
women and girls and boys, too, but my buds
who go to other churches say that we’re
wrong, so wrong, all wrong, it doesn’t matter
that Jesus was crucified if we don’t
believe that He’s the Son of God and some
-times, I confess, I don’t know what the Hell
to believe and sometimes I believe it
all and not just the Christian religion
but all types of it and even other
religions, too, maybe they’re all true and
maybe one day when I grow up, I’m 10
now, or even if I’m still a kid in
-side, inside of me I mean, I’ll start my
own religion, it’ll preach that no one
is correct, no one religion but for
that matter no one person is, either,
there’s some truth in everything and that seems
reasonable to me but wouldn’t it
be funny if I got crucified for
that and even funnier if I called
on God like Jesus did but He didn’t
call back, I mean that God helped me not be
-cause I betrayed Him the way some people
did me and that’s what nailed me up there, to
the Cross that is? I mean that I can’t fig
-ure out religion, all I know is that
one day I’ll die and maybe find out what’s
what but maybe then it’ll be too damned
late, speaking of funny, and if I knew
the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but that
right now, in this life I mean, dead I’d be
already. Whew. After Sunday School I
hit Miss Hooker with it but she rolled her
eyes and finally whispered from her big
chair Gale, you’re too young to worry about
such things, go home and change your clothes and have
dinner and then take a nap or go out
-side and play or both or even neither
but God wouldn’t be God if He let you
drive yourself crazy, He loves you too much
and so do I, and then she kissed me right on
my forehead, I flinched a little and shut
my eyes, it was kind of the kiss of death
you might say and when I’m actually
dead one day I’ll know exactly why but
as for now I think that Miss Hooker be
-trayed me and if the big Cross on
the wall of our sanctuary wasn’t
so high off the ground, the floor anyway,
I’d climb it and assume my position
and I wanted to tell Miss Hooker so
but I was afraid that she might kiss me
again and maybe that I’d kiss back and
then she might get with child. I’m still in school.
It’s like the world’s a puzzle and you try
to put it all together but it is
already. Did you do it right? Does this
piece fit? Check the front of the box. Picture
what it will be because that’s how it is
and if it doesn’t fit you can’t force it,
which is what I tried to do when I was
younger, parents, siblings, and friends trying
to show me how to match edge with edge. No,
that’s not right, Gale. That’s not going to work.
See? They don’t belong together, so try
another, or two more different ones. If
they’re the same color, for example, they
belong together. What’s for example
mean? Nevermind. You’re too young to know. I’m
not too young to know. He’s right, he’s not too
young. He’ll have to learn sometime, so show him
again. No one’s getting any younger.
Better to explain now. Hands are moving
across the table. In one corner there’s
the sun. And green by me, which must be grass.
Oh-h-h. But there’s some blue, ocean or sky,
floating in the center of the frame.
A hand brings another shape to it. Still
don’t know but at least they go together.
How many pieces in this puzzle? Five
hundred? That’s a heap. I can do the math,
one bit at a time, and still we’re not close
to being done. Well, a voice says, that’s not
the point. What is the point, I ask. Uh, what
does point mean? I mean it’s not what we want,
he says. What do we want, I ask. Just why
are we doing this if not to finish
eventually? Eventually,
they repeat, laughing. That’s a right big word,
young man. Good for you. Eventually,
we say as one. It’s a good word. If we
don’t want to finish why did we begin?
Like fishing, someone says. You might catch one
but if you don’t you’ve still had a fine time.
So have the fish, I say. Laughter. Why fish
if not to catch? It passes time, one says.
It’s fun. And anyway you already
know what it looks like. The fish, you mean? If
I don’t catch him how will I know what he
looks like? No, no, they laugh. The puzzle. You
already knew how it looked when you looked
at the box but that doesn’t stop you from
putting it together. It don’t help me,
neither, I cry. But it’s only a game,
they say. Only a game. It’s fun. Oh boy.
