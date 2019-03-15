de Ștefan Bolea

God wants to add you as a friend

delete request!

*

the accursed privilege of living beyond the mirror

*

you cannot lie without secretly lying to yourself

*

I loved you = I miss the shadow of my love

*

hatred

— cannot be faked

— burns bright

— attracts reciprocity

— knows no other limit than death

— although its flame is black, it’s almost identical to love

*

the sun is a big heart

the Moon a big cunt

*

whoever searches for Satan will be found by God

whoever consecrates canons in the name of God will be found by Satan

*

“love your enemy!” should we, therefore, love Satan?

*

I miss you = I miss someone that doesn’t exist anymore = I miss me

*

death + madness = God

the operation is noncommutative

God = death + madness + x

where x = iℝ

*

absentia doloris melius quam voluptatem

*

contempt for God is an expression of self-hatred

*

what’s your primary emotion?

“fear/hate” says the heart/mind

*

I’m not saner — my defense mechanisms have improved

*

“death is not here while I’m here”

because death is always here I can never be here

*

christ died to make priests rich

*

freedom includes the right to renounce freedom

*

married couples are so dead that it’s a miracle they share one seasonal fuck

*

villains often have in common a bad haircut

*

we are our living graves

escape like a birdsong from this dark cage!