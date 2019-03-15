de Ștefan Bolea
God wants to add you as a friend
delete request!
*
the accursed privilege of living beyond the mirror
*
you cannot lie without secretly lying to yourself
*
I loved you = I miss the shadow of my love
*
hatred
— cannot be faked
— burns bright
— attracts reciprocity
— knows no other limit than death
— although its flame is black, it’s almost identical to love
*
the sun is a big heart
the Moon a big cunt
*
whoever searches for Satan will be found by God
whoever consecrates canons in the name of God will be found by Satan
*
“love your enemy!” should we, therefore, love Satan?
*
I miss you = I miss someone that doesn’t exist anymore = I miss me
*
death + madness = God
the operation is noncommutative
God = death + madness + x
where x = iℝ
*
absentia doloris melius quam voluptatem
*
contempt for God is an expression of self-hatred
*
what’s your primary emotion?
“fear/hate” says the heart/mind
*
I’m not saner — my defense mechanisms have improved
*
“death is not here while I’m here”
because death is always here I can never be here
*
christ died to make priests rich
*
freedom includes the right to renounce freedom
*
married couples are so dead that it’s a miracle they share one seasonal fuck
*
villains often have in common a bad haircut
*
we are our living graves
escape like a birdsong from this dark cage!
