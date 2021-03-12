The brief scene from the Cave of Plato

by Paweł Markiewicz

Mortals: A, B, C and D are shackled,  pinioned to a crag,

diverted, dreamful

 

  1. Human A: I am frightened at the shades. The people at the fieriness are perilous. There are wardens who are able to kill.
  2. Human being B: I am containing myself my dreameries in captivity. My daydreams are hushed.
  3. Man C: We control one another at an oration. A shut mouth catches no flies. I am Narcissus and Goldmund.
  4. Individual D: And I think already about a liberty afield. I heard of the meek sun.
  5. All humans: We commending the Right Philosophy.
  6. Homo erectus A: I worshipping the logics without the fear.
  7. Neanderthal B: In the night dreams the poetical wings are uncontrolled.
  8. Homo habilis C: The ontology of a silence must be still audited.
  9. Australopithecus D: Over each fireplace a freedom-like ghost is floating.

Narcissus and Goldmund – according to the Mr. Hesse Hermann, an icon of the conjunction of spirituality and sensuality, a gold mean…

 

 

 

