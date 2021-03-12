poems by Jennifer Cahill

The Warble
The warble,
round like the earth and its sky,
land colors
of flour-
soft feathers, sits with its peers.
The blue hills,
a sea-tinted
elliptic shape against Spring’s
sun-lit edge
is a harbor
for the winged creatures, amongst
a budding
tree, windy
caress of grass, the sandy
dirt of foot-
prints. A stream
gushes downwards, its silver drops
crest like waves,
the multi-
tinctures of the stones under
the silken
glassiness
are a congregation. The bird
flies away.
Submerged
A bottle slightly submerged in the Sea
has within its light glass a scrap of paper-
on which are the words
“Do you know me?”
“I am on other shores, perhaps
exactly opposite Yours.”
The orange deep red-brown
of the hovering sun color the ripples-
like the wrinkles of a silk slip-
a dusky effulgence of an evening.
The sun’s searing white-yellow
seen through the glass is a slightly
undercooked yolk, seeping
and spreading through the enveloping visceral
white-
the solitary thin cloud passing the Sun’s
fire. The sunlight is the gleam on the vessel,
under a Mayan Sky..
flushed with their Belief. Faith…of an ocean
that covers the entire Earth; tranquil,
at peace for eons; before the Mayan “Heart of Sky” that drapes Earth’s mottled tints,
creates the creatures- crawling, rising
to stand, walk on the newly born lands.
An Upright Piano
The aging piano sits upright.
A rocking chair is broken while being built.
But the cherry wood rocker is untarnished,
and the song lessons, exercises, are played.
The tenements’ trims are freshly painted, every Summer. Blue, but not the new blue
pigment just developed, in a Lab. An Isle of Capri color, perhaps, bled from the elements, particles.
The speed and splitting of photons.
Perhaps a cloudless Autumn sky,
or the hue of a Robin’s egg; a light blue carnation, so light the expectation
of the Spring-Dance will spread wings,
perhaps UNCLIP the WINGS of the CAGED BIRD.
This tree, adjacent to the balcony reaches its arms towards the heavens..maybe to the top layer that needs a fire to penetrate, to view a
blue Earth like we see the moon, the Earth a little darker than cold Uranus.
In Winter, the fingers of the tree bear dried wrinkled berries, picked in futility by the sparrow. The sparrows’ brown wings are the color of a long ago restful brook,
from which a bent night -colored stick rose up against the bank:
this missal tinted alligator- he spares bi-ped shades of dusk.
Winter’s chaste, air, that breathes inspiration.. maybe to pull on a sweater. Or turn up the heat. It’s 76 degrees in the pale yellow- green painted room, with a rug the fertile shade of soil.
A 5 month old kitten’s vomit is the same colors. And her toys, they warm the room,
they boast of activity. They, with the kitten,
are the missing sunshine.
All year, except in early Summer when the evening will sift the sun through the branches to splash the living room wall with a brighter gold-dandelion hues- there is no sunshine in the apartment.
THIS evening, the light of another apartment almost mirrors the buttercup clouds that are smudged against a January edge. The light of the home is darker, like an egg yolk’s hue is deeper than the Sunlight.
The shoelaces untie,
and they’ve been caught by the kitten’s eye.
She touches, hesitantly, with her paw,
the lace that rests long on the slope, raw,
to the cool breeze of Mid-January;
next to a window that reveals a sanctuary.
The sun dresses the top limbs of a tree; its lower bare curves are the hue of a cocktail skirt, with a ripped seam,
that is halfway in the woven bamboo hamper;
that was worn by the church- less Cantor..
and the pine needles
that poke the evening..
they, in sun-light, had the tint of the Sea.
The splashed rocks with moss, pear green;
an inanimate congregation,
that watch with a quiet contemplation
a late Sunday Shore.
Now, within Her ROOM there is more..
the clutter of a confident craziness
on a wooden scratched glossiness,
upon which belligerently rest, near the kitten’s maw,
the chewed 1% spandex blouse, and rubicund bra-
they are a tossed sunset over the edge. Of Mayan Skies..
mountainous thrusts; Dusk’s sleepy eyes.
The books that have begun to be read,
are upon the charcoal foam of a bed.
This portrait is etched within the walls the hue of yellow skin,
exhaustively painted again and again, and again.