by Ștefan Bolea
I. WORLD
You are from this world, not from above, not from below. Here and now, you are experiencing your salvation, your damnation, or both.
II. GODS
What I have doesn’t come from me.
III. FATUM
You can knock at the door, but she opens by herself.
IV. SYMBOL
Symbols get you in the vicinity of the door.
V. DEATH
The pang of death will open the door.
VI. TIME
Keep your foot on the break if you manipulate it!
VII. MEMORY
Enter in your id – wake up your dream!
VIII. SILENCE
You don’t want to lie, but you must keep secrets.
IX. WILL
You are Nothing without It.
X. ATTENTION
Things disclose themselves instantly when one is awake. Are you awake?
XI. PERSEVERENCE
Do you think it was easy for Jesus on via dolorosa? Stop your mind and watch.
XII. COMPASSION
See you yourself in the Other, even in the leper! You are the leper!
XIII. BODY
Immanence again – or here and now.
XIV. COURAGE
You must pass through the gates.
XV. SAPIENTIA
You have always been in the Garden. The Banishment was only the Demiurge’s setup. You are You, and have never been anyone else.
XVI. LANGUAGE
When we express ourselves wrongly, the Garden eludes us.
XVII. NOUS
When you perceive with the mind, you understand laser. When you do so with the heart, you understand tear.
XVIII. DIRECTION
Descend low enough and you reach the top.
XIX. PSYCHE
Your complexes are ladders,
your defenses – keys,
your fears – tools.