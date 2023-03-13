by Ștefan Bolea

I. WORLD

You are from this world, not from above, not from below. Here and now, you are experiencing your salvation, your damnation, or both.

II. GODS

What I have doesn’t come from me.

III. FATUM

You can knock at the door, but she opens by herself.

IV. SYMBOL

Symbols get you in the vicinity of the door.

V. DEATH

The pang of death will open the door.

VI. TIME

Keep your foot on the break if you manipulate it!

VII. MEMORY

Enter in your id – wake up your dream!

VIII. SILENCE

You don’t want to lie, but you must keep secrets.

IX. WILL

You are Nothing without It.

X. ATTENTION

Things disclose themselves instantly when one is awake. Are you awake?

XI. PERSEVERENCE

Do you think it was easy for Jesus on via dolorosa? Stop your mind and watch.

XII. COMPASSION

See you yourself in the Other, even in the leper! You are the leper!

XIII. BODY

Immanence again – or here and now.

XIV. COURAGE

You must pass through the gates.

XV. SAPIENTIA

You have always been in the Garden. The Banishment was only the Demiurge’s setup. You are You, and have never been anyone else.

XVI. LANGUAGE

When we express ourselves wrongly, the Garden eludes us.

XVII. NOUS

When you perceive with the mind, you understand laser. When you do so with the heart, you understand tear.

XVIII. DIRECTION

Descend low enough and you reach the top.

XIX. PSYCHE

Your complexes are ladders,

your defenses – keys,

your fears – tools.

Exaiphnes