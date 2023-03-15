Three Forms of Mind
(For his soul melt and
his mind flow like water.
Ivo Andric, The Bridge on the Drina)
Three forms of mind establish sanctuary,
a private retreat within,
where the present is meaningless with no
recollection or anticipation,
past and future flow through the filter of
a recombinant immediacy.
Subconscious dreams delve deeper into
truth than philosophy,
where an obviousness of words not being
things for which they stand
becomes fully awake, and regrets become
unbidden guests of unfilled hours.
Unconscious experiment of each moment
begs recognition that the
Soul is a clock which we each must
learn to wind, while
realizing no greater error than to think
change means progress.
poem by Rick Hartwell