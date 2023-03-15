Three Forms of Mind

(For his soul melt and

his mind flow like water.

Ivo Andric, The Bridge on the Drina)

Three forms of mind establish sanctuary,

a private retreat within,

where the present is meaningless with no

recollection or anticipation,

past and future flow through the filter of

a recombinant immediacy.

Subconscious dreams delve deeper into

truth than philosophy,

where an obviousness of words not being

things for which they stand

becomes fully awake, and regrets become

unbidden guests of unfilled hours.

Unconscious experiment of each moment

begs recognition that the

Soul is a clock which we each must

learn to wind, while

realizing no greater error than to think

change means progress.

poem by Rick Hartwell