The paramour of the sorcerer’s apprentice.

The ballad.
by Paweł Markiewicz
The moony, dreamy naiad is awakened,
like pearl in the deepest marine finery.
She-muser of eternity seeks for hoard.
Choir: Muse’s treasure amaranthine-gentle.
The naiad to dearest prentice >Magical.
is a hidden cavity, the wind told me.<
Apprentice: >We are awoken – faraway.
The deathless treasure abides for musing nymphs. <
The naiad went away to the hoary holt.
The pure star of the dear time sparkled for her sake.
She met the bewitched dryad – in tender copse.
The pupil in Magic wrapped in dream alone.
Choir: Naiad be ready to conversation!
About dryad-like secrets full of mettle.
Naiad wanted to speak fondly without woe.
The dryad belonged to her muse-like girlfriends.
Dryad: >I know, where the cave is located.
I am a meek guardian of that mystery.<
She could show the way into the muses-cave,
if naiad enchanted her, with dreamery.
Naiad: >I would say the most Ovidian words.
Immortalize bewitched thoughts! O holt-like owl,
which is over homeland – blooming such star-sparks.<
The dryad was for sentence under a spell.
She showed for naiad, into the hoard – the ways.
Choir: Take you, female in enchantment, this home!
Trainee of magic was simply proud of this.
He wrangled never with charm of the May time.
…..
the paramour – beloved (female)
abide for – wait for (literary)
holt – grove (archaic)
the Pupil in magic – sorcerer’s apprentice, in translation from Goethe
holt-like – forest-like, sylvan