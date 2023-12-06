By EgoPHobiaPosted on 07/12/2023Posted in EgoPHobia #78, englishTagged EgoPHobia #78, english, Z. I. SadeqNo Comments on poem by Z. I. Sadeq Gaza How to survive death that does not kill?— That cut down everything I am before I became. The soul of my souls, lost, in darkness. poem by Z. I. SadeqShare this:FacebookX Share on Facebook Share Share on TwitterTweet Share on Pinterest Share Share on LinkedIn Share Share on Digg Share Post navigation Ce e acolo, la marginea lumii? Leave a ReplyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.