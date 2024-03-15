www.egophobia.ro

poem by Brandon Marlon

Execration Text (c. 2350 BCE)

 

May your mother’s nakedness be familiar

to strangers throughout neighboring hamlets;

 

May you gnash your teeth whenever you chew

the sinews of raw reptiles;

 

May you have bulky stools that emerge only

with great difficulty, never smoothly, never with ease;

 

May you suffer burning genital rashes whose itch

drives you to the brink of madness and beyond;

 

May sudden tremors strike your hovel

so that mud bricks bury you alive under rubble;

 

May the storm god dispatch winds and rains

that scatter your clan from your lands;

 

As you have brewed, so may you drink;

as you have sown, so may you reap.

 

