Execration Text (c. 2350 BCE)

May your mother’s nakedness be familiar

to strangers throughout neighboring hamlets;

May you gnash your teeth whenever you chew

the sinews of raw reptiles;

May you have bulky stools that emerge only

with great difficulty, never smoothly, never with ease;

May you suffer burning genital rashes whose itch

drives you to the brink of madness and beyond;

May sudden tremors strike your hovel

so that mud bricks bury you alive under rubble;

May the storm god dispatch winds and rains

that scatter your clan from your lands;

As you have brewed, so may you drink;

as you have sown, so may you reap.

poem by Brandon Marlon