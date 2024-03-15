Execration Text (c. 2350 BCE)
May your mother’s nakedness be familiar
to strangers throughout neighboring hamlets;
May you gnash your teeth whenever you chew
the sinews of raw reptiles;
May you have bulky stools that emerge only
with great difficulty, never smoothly, never with ease;
May you suffer burning genital rashes whose itch
drives you to the brink of madness and beyond;
May sudden tremors strike your hovel
so that mud bricks bury you alive under rubble;
May the storm god dispatch winds and rains
that scatter your clan from your lands;
As you have brewed, so may you drink;
as you have sown, so may you reap.
poem by Brandon Marlon