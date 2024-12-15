After Costco, Before Ukraine

You saw the lines weren’t too long

so you went for the gas first—

spend a little time, save a lot of

money you thought. But it took

much longer than you expected

so by the time you went into the

giant store, you were feeling like

a crab trapped in a net as you

wrestled through the weekend

horde of bargain hunters….

Finally at home, you plopped

down in your comfy chair as

the nightly news came on and

sipped the fresh brewed French

roast and ate a piece of rich

chocolate cake you bought at

Costco and felt a bit sad for

those poor people in Ukraine

as you watched war in hi-def.

Still, the thought uppermost in

your mind, as your eyes scanned

so many dead bodies lying quiet

in the streets like stones thrown

randomly, was just how damn

good the coffee was and how

much you had saved going to

the big box store….

poem by Nolo Segundo