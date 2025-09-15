poem by DS Maolalai

The problem could be caused by her husband
they keep taking biopsies. it’s driving her
crazy she says. it’s not like it’s different
each time than the last time,
but they say there’s a risk still
of cervical cancer, and it means
she can’t fuck for a week. this is every
nine months now – I go crazy myself,
and we fight more and know why we’re fighting.
and then it’s her period afterward anyway.
I just know we will tear ourselves apart.
she tells me that this time she gave in
to some instinct and asked if the problem
could be possibly caused by her husband. I don’t take
it personally – I’ll abstain if it means
she’ll survive. it’s not. there’s a poisonous air
in our living room, and our bedroom
and even the lifts. over the river the brewery
is boiling up hops on a 5pm schedule.
it’s been going on weeks.
every day when I get home from work
the air smells half like biscuits, a bit
like burned toast and a little like fish
bone and rot.