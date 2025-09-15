poems by Brian Harman

Back in Plato’s Cave After Reading Dorothy Parker’s Philosophy

By daylight, her shadows, by dark, I am a prisoner to memorization.

Did she? Did she not consecrate? I seriously doubt or maybe it’s true;

she’s from New Jersey, she blazoned cigarettes, she marked up paper

with do’s and don’ts, took her glasses off, so many valorous questions.

Life as Film

Noir: you’re saying everything’s swell all day.

Mystery: the onion is peeled and there’s a note.

Action: your blood pumps and you’re a hero.

Comedy: your whoopee cushion is in the coffin.

Adventure: the house cat got out of the house again.

Foreign: you want chocolate, a baguette, a cigarette.

Indie: you could have told them that grass itches.

Drama: you say out loud what you are really thinking.

Sci-fi: self-driving cars crash.

Horror: hair in the drain is frightening.

Sports: you pull a muscle in your dreams.

B-movie: eating chips on the couch is a great weekend.

Documentary: you love artists, you hate corporations.

Fantasy: you do not want to live in the real world.

Criterion: your eyes are witness to someone eating nails.

Thriller: your mind lingers like a night train.

Romance: love is unbelievable.

At the Movies with Slavoj Žižek

—after A Pervert’s Guide to Ideology

Slavoj: When you take the symbolic meanings of movies,

like for example,

in the movie Falling Down with Michael Douglas,

the famous scene,

Michael Douglas walks into a fast food place called

Whammy Burger,

where he wants to order breakfast, but gets denied by

the young, female cashier

Sheila and manager Rick, it is really only

a couple of minutes past

11:30am, but Whammy Burger has just stopped serving

the Wham and Cheese Whamlette,

and so forth, it is this idea of rejection, and it is this idea

of consumer mentality, take for

example, also in the classic film, Silence of the Lambs,

Sir Anthony Hopkins

plays the cannibal serial killer Hannibal Lecter, he has

a similar appetite while being

behind the prison glass, the customer not getting what he

wants, it is a clear, translucent view

of the failure of capitalism, when Anthony Hopkins does

that perverted

fluttering lip sound to Jodi Foster, it’s a fundamental sound;

to put it in sociological terms,

the multiple multiplicities of the people of the United States

and other capitalist countries,

of course this is not a turn-on to Jodi Foster, but she is forced

to try to understand

the fascination, delusion, suppression, the trifecta that is

the feeling of everyday,

of everyday people, and it is why Michael Douglas goes

fanatic and finally

takes out the semi-automatic weapon from his duffle bag,

and effectively points out

the ideology of fast food corporate America, how the actual

hamburger that

he finally gets served does not look like the picture

of the hamburger

that is advertised on the overhead menu, let us also take

the movie Adaptation,

with Nicolas Cage and Meryl Streep, this is pure symbolic

capitalism at face value,

the writer’s block, the chase for ghost orchids, the scene

where Meryl Streep is lying in bed

talking on the phone to Chris Cooper, she says she doesn’t

feel anything anymore,

she is living life, not in a state of homeostasis, but a stasis

of numbness, so she decides

to take obscure drugs that Chris Cooper had given to her,

and all of a sudden,

Meryl Streep becomes fascinated with her toes, and then

she brushes her teeth

and she can hear and feel every brushstroke, she has found

a quick way to happiness,

this is once again a reflection upon the delusory pursuit

of the American Dream

or whatever you want to call it, the dangled carrot,

the grass is greener,

this is not the kind of thing you will find in Marxism,

the perfect political persuasion

to Stalinism, no, in the consumer capitalist perverted mind,

the grass is

always greener, it is always pain for pleasure, as we see

in the movie Dodgeball

with Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn, to learn this, they

throw wrenches

at dodgeball victims as a form of practice, what is this,

they say

“if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.”

Me: Slavoj, would you like some Raisinettes?