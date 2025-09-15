poems by Mykyta Ryzhykh

***
bones of golden leaves
silently pray for help
from a deaf forester
***
a girl with the name of nails scratches the air
collecting endless water in her palms
colors end and the black toothed night knocks gray
on the pale back of the head
the girl turns around and sees
a city that doesn’t exist
a childhood that doesn’t exist
a past that doesn’t exist
a world that doesn’t exist
a peaceful bird sky that doesn’t exist
the hands of trees
and the hopeful glances of flowers
barely touch the vomit of rain
the hair of grass and girls gets sulfurs wet
everything around is splitting
the nut of freedom is splitting
guns are knocking on broken vaginas and homeless windows
the newspaper birds are circling about poverty
and the girl has grown up
and the girl no longer has a name
***
He left at night while the bushes slept
He cooled down and remained in the tactile foliage
Daddy went to war unnoticed like a feather
Daddy didn’t say a word and rose like a haze to the clouds
The everlasting emptiness poured out
But outside was already full of bones of emptiness
***
R rrr
R r
R 0 ma
There
her
Zer0
Zero
Roma
Mama
Father
Zero
Eros
Thanatos
Raw
War
R rrr
R r
My daughter is writing her letters in the copybook incorrectly again.
***
The suicide alphabet letters break off from the tip of the speech into a maple cry. And the tongue weaves a mess of sounds that are born every time to die. Silence is crossed with talking and the smoked air hurts like meat. Everything around is burning. Everything around goes out. Words are spoken only to disappear into the dust of memory. Centuries-old layers of emptiness accumulate and the alcohol gets stronger. A lethal dose of unspoken word pills disappeared from the greasy table. Everything has been swallowed and drunk and washed down. The night whirlwind of conversation conceals the silence of sounds, consonances, and letters. Suicide letters. Suicide letters.