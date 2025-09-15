poems by Mykyta Ryzhykh

***

bones of golden leaves

silently pray for help

from a deaf forester

***

a girl with the name of nails scratches the air

collecting endless water in her palms

colors end and the black toothed night knocks gray

on the pale back of the head

the girl turns around and sees

a city that doesn’t exist

a childhood that doesn’t exist

a past that doesn’t exist

a world that doesn’t exist

a peaceful bird sky that doesn’t exist

the hands of trees

and the hopeful glances of flowers

barely touch the vomit of rain

the hair of grass and girls gets sulfurs wet

everything around is splitting

the nut of freedom is splitting

guns are knocking on broken vaginas and homeless windows

the newspaper birds are circling about poverty

and the girl has grown up

and the girl no longer has a name

***

He left at night while the bushes slept

He cooled down and remained in the tactile foliage

Daddy went to war unnoticed like a feather

Daddy didn’t say a word and rose like a haze to the clouds

The everlasting emptiness poured out

But outside was already full of bones of emptiness

***

R rrr

R r

R 0 ma

There

her

Zer0

Zero

Roma

Mama

Father

Zero

Eros

Thanatos

Raw

War

R rrr

R r

My daughter is writing her letters in the copybook incorrectly again.

***

The suicide alphabet letters break off from the tip of the speech into a maple cry. And the tongue weaves a mess of sounds that are born every time to die. Silence is crossed with talking and the smoked air hurts like meat. Everything around is burning. Everything around goes out. Words are spoken only to disappear into the dust of memory. Centuries-old layers of emptiness accumulate and the alcohol gets stronger. A lethal dose of unspoken word pills disappeared from the greasy table. Everything has been swallowed and drunk and washed down. The night whirlwind of conversation conceals the silence of sounds, consonances, and letters. Suicide letters. Suicide letters.