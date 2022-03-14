poem by Maid Čorbić

I chew gum in mathematics class
Bloody Monday
he came to my school
aware that I can’t recover from the weekend
busy with a lot of fun and merriment
awareness that schooling is essential to me
I didn’t care about the fact that tomorrow was the exam
in mathematics with a strict professor
redhead with round glasses
wrinkled face with a little makeup
tragic Monday has come
seven-thirty in the morning
I come to the subject of hers
and I was by no means ready for the exam
i’m afraid of falling this year
because I already have two aces in my diary
and my parents can’t forgive me lightly
in an attempt to save this dewy year
I take it from the right pocket of my jacket
and colorful chewing gum that tastes like mint
to give me a little reason
and bring me back to reality after a good binge
my debts were not in the best condition either
finished us off with beer and liqueur
unprepared for the exam; we snore at mathstoke time
while the tasks were rooting, grading, axioms
I call chewing gum in math class
because I know to subject is really market
and when you are sober you get dizzy again
and I look into the view of my billboard
would I not rewrite one task at last
for a couple you need to burn a little charm
because the redhead won’t let me through, and she’s kidding me
to just finish the school year with a high five
so let me go on a well-deserved vacation this year
I was diligent, copying from a piece of paper chewing gum of some form
luckily she didn’t see me doing it
so everyone in the class was surprised in the end
that I went best grade, threesome
I want to be forever happy in my life
I chew gum and my life is good!